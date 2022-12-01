Wyatt Hook commits to Oregon State Football

Wyatt Hook is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end from Cupertino, California. The 2024 recruit is very talented and already held offers from Cal, Colorado, Washington State, Hawaii and others. He announced his decision on Twitter Thursday morning.

Wyatt Hook has the ideal frame and tools to be an outstanding tight end for the Beavers. He’s already a fantastic pass catcher and exceptional redzone target. He’s great at high-pointing the football and making contested catches to help his quarterback out. Also at 235-pounds he’s a good blocker and should improve even more once he starts working with the Beavers strength coach.

Wyatt attended the USC game this season and despite the tough loss; loved the atmosphere in Corvallis. Oregon State utilizes their tight ends better than almost anyone in the Pac-12 and Hook should play a big role in the years to come.

Wyatt Hook is the first official commit for the 2024 recruiting class. Follow along with the 2024 recruiting class here.