Oregon State Rises to 16 In AP, Coaches Polls

After an incredible comeback win against the Ducks, the Oregon State Beavers made a big jump in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls. The Beavers are ranked 16th in both polls, after being ranked 22nd by both organizations last week.

The Beavers are flanked by two other Pac-12 teams in each poll. Both the AP and the AFCA have the Oregon Ducks ranked at 15 after the loss to the Beavers, and the UCLA Bruins at 17 after their win over California.

Both polls also have three other Pac-12 teams in the same spots in the top 25. The USC Trojans are ranked 4th overall, potentially in line for an appearance in the College Football Playoff, while the Washington Huskies break into the top 10 at ninth overall, with the Utah Utes at 12th overall.

Competition for bowl spots among the Pac-12 teams is going to be fierce. While the conference is potentially in line for two New Year’s Bowl Appearances, the Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah could dramatically alter which bowl game each school is invited to.