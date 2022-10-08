JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State

While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State.

I’d like to announce I am Decommitting from the university of Oregon state. My recruitment is 100% open!! #alllove ‼️ — William “The Blanket” Lee (@TheBlanket8) October 8, 2022

Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the Beavers next Spring. It looks like he’ll be reevaluating his options at this point. Before electing to go to community college, Lee was part of the 2021 recruiting class. During that period he received offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

The Beavers should still have a fairly strong class next season, though the secondary still seems to be a unit that needs some work. Andre Piper-Jordan Jr., a three star cornerback from Federal Way, Washington, is their most promising defensive back recruit headed into next season.

The Beavers will be in action later tonight, when they take on the Stanford Cardinal at 8:00 PM PT.