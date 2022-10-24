Ranking all 27 Bowl Eligible College Football Teams

With the Beavers enjoying an off week this weekend as they prepare to face the Huskies in Seattle next Friday, here at BTD we decided to rank every bowl-eligible team. Oregon State is part of an exclusive 27 team club that is bowl eligible through 8 weeks of college football.

Oregon State (6-2) is closer to being ranked then they have been all season. They are unofficially 28th in the latest AP Poll thanks to receiving 25 votes. The Top-25 snubs are very disappointing, but next week the college football playoff committee will release their rankings. Hopefully the committee slots the Beavs into the top-25, but until then here is BTD’s definitive ranking of every bowl-eligible team (6 wins or more) as of October 24th:

Ohio State Georgia Tennessee Michigan TCU Oregon Alabama USC Clemson UCLA Penn State LSU Ole Miss Oklahoma State Wake Forest Oregon State Tulane Syracuse North Carolina Liberty Cincinnati Washington Illinois Maryland Coastal Carolina UTSA Troy

The Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC lead the way with five bowl eligible teams a piece. The Pac-12 obviously has less teams though and it’s pretty impressive to have 5-of-12 teams already bowl eligible, with Utah one win away. On the flip side the Mountain West and Mid-American conference have zero bowl eligible teams (yikes).

Overall I think the Pac-12 will have 7 or 8 bowl eligible teams by the end of the year. Stanford, Washington State, Arizona & Arizona State have some work to do but a couple of those teams will definitely get to six wins before the season is over.