Game Thread: Washington State at Oregon State

After a huge win over Stanford, OSU takes on a tough Wazzu team.

By John Severs
NCAA Football: California at Washington State

An amazing comeback propelled the Beavers to a 28-27 win over Stanford last week. Oregon State will look to build on that momentum this week, when the Washington State Cougars come to Corvallis.

The Beavers and Cougars are in similar places this season. Both are 4-2, and 1-2 in conference play. With both teams in the hunt for a bowl game, a win for either would be huge. Building the Dam’s Marcus Russell has some thoughts on the Cougs over here.

For the second week in a row, Ben Gulbranson will get the start at quarterback for the Beavers. He got off to a slow start last week, but ultimately pulled off the win with a huge pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison as the seconds ticked down. We’ll now get to see what he does with more experience under his belt.

The game kicks off at 6:00 PM PT. This will be the place to post your thoughts on the game as it happens, so be sure to hang out with us in the comments.

