Game Thread: Washington State at Oregon State

An amazing comeback propelled the Beavers to a 28-27 win over Stanford last week. Oregon State will look to build on that momentum this week, when the Washington State Cougars come to Corvallis.

GAMEDAY AT OUR HOUSE‼️ pic.twitter.com/U6bUm3IITU — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 15, 2022

The Beavers and Cougars are in similar places this season. Both are 4-2, and 1-2 in conference play. With both teams in the hunt for a bowl game, a win for either would be huge. Building the Dam’s Marcus Russell has some thoughts on the Cougs over here.

For the second week in a row, Ben Gulbranson will get the start at quarterback for the Beavers. He got off to a slow start last week, but ultimately pulled off the win with a huge pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison as the seconds ticked down. We’ll now get to see what he does with more experience under his belt.

The game kicks off at 6:00 PM PT. This will be the place to post your thoughts on the game as it happens, so be sure to hang out with us in the comments.