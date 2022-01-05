Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Postpone Men’s and Women’s Weekend Games

Both Oregon State basketball programs continue to have their schedules ravaged by a surge in Covid-19 cases, with three games set for this weekend having to be postponed. The Men’s Basketball team was set to host the rivalry matchup against the Ducks this weekend at Gill Coliseum, but issues within the Ducks program forced the postponement. Meanwhile, the Women’s Basketball was set to travel to northern California to open their Pac-12 schedule against California and Stanford on Friday and Sunday, but those games will now be played later in the year due to Covid-19 tracking protocols the Beavers will be taking.

The Oregon State Athletics Department released two statements about their decisions earlier today detailing the decisions, for the Men’s game here and for the Women’s games here. This the Beavers’ third game in a row that has had to be postponed. Last Saturday’s meeting against Colorado was the first game that had to be shifted, due to issues within the Buffaloes program. Then Monday’s matchup against Sacramento State, which had already had to be rescheduled once due to inclement weather, was once again postponed, this time due to containment protocols the Beavers were taking.

The Women’s team already had to postpone their first week of conference play, with matchups against Colorado and Utah, originally scheduled for last Friday and Sunday having to be shifted to later in the season. The team also had to cancel against North Carolina Central originally set for December 28th. They have now had to cancel or postpone 5 straight games on their schedule.

With Covid-19 numbers continuing to surge to record breaking levels, these are likely not the last games that will have to be cancelled or postponed.