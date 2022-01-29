Ducks Blowout Beavers 78-56 In Eugene

An already grim season for the Oregon State Men’s Basketball team seems to be getting worse, as the Beavers were blown out by the Oregon Ducks 78-56 in a Saturday night road game. Compared to their narrow 2 point loss to Oregon in Corvallis just a few weeks ago, the Beavers seem to have regressed, and now sit 3-15 overall, and 1-7 in the conference, second from the bottom.

Early in the first half, the Beavers seemed like they’d be able to hang with the Ducks. While Oregon’s N’faly Dante got the first points of the game, Jarod Lucas tied things with a turnaround jumper, and Roman Silver gave the Beavers their first lead of the night. A few minutes later Jarod Lucas hit a three to put the Beavers in front again, and a Dexter Akanno three gave them a 5 point lead, their biggest of the night.

At the 12 minute mark the Ducks’ Will Richardson tied things with a three point jumper, and while OSU managed to get the lead back with a Maurice Calloo jumper, that would be the last they’d be in front of the Ducks that night. A 12 point Oregon run put the Ducks solidly in front, with the Beavers utterly unable to control Oregon’s offense. The Ducks scored 28 points in the final 10 minutes to go up 44-25 at the half.

The second half wasn’t the blowout the last half of the first was, but the Beavers never managed to get things close. Threes from Dexter Akanno and Jarod Lucas seemed to spark brief Oregon State runs, but the team could never put together a consistent offensive threat and chip away at the Oregon lead. The lowest the Beavers ever got it was 16 following Lucas’s three, but Oregon reasserted control and by the end of the night their lead held at 22 points, 78-56.

Roman Silva was the Beavers leading scorer, with 17 points, 6 rebounds and an assist. Jarod Lucas was next with 12 points, 2 assists and a rebound. Dexter Akanno rounded out the top scorers with 10 points, 4 rebounds and an assist.

The Beavers will be back on the road next weekend, with a trip to the Mountain Time Zone. They’ll take on Utah, the only team behind them in the Pac-12 standings, on Thursday, February 3rd, and Colorado on Saturday, February 5th.