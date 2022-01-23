Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Beavers Beat Washington 47-41

The Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies put on a defensive showcase Sunday afternoon, with both teams struggling to get past each other’s front court pressure. The Beavers emerged on top, pulling out a 47-41 win to move them to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12. The Huskies drop to 5-7, and 0-4 in conference play.

After Haley Van Dyke gave Washington the first points of the night, a Talia von Oelhoffen three gave the Beavers a lead they would hold for the next three quarters. The Beavers controlled the pace of the game for most of the first quarter, with Taya Corosdale capping off the period by giving OSU an eight point, 19-11 lead with a three.

Scoring slowed way down starting in the second quarter. A pair of layups from Jelena Mitrovic and one from Talia von Oelhoffen were the Beavers only points in the period. Washington didn’t fair much better, but managed to trim the Oregon State lead to just 6, 25-19 at halftime.

The Beavers scoring struggles continued out of the locker room, while the Huskies continued to chip away at the lead. A clutch three point shot from Greta Kampschroeder kept the Beavers in front, but they lead by just two at the end of three quarters, 36-34.

Washington finally tied the game early in the fourth with a Haley Van Dyke jump shot, and a free throw from Jayda Noble gave the Huskies their first lead since the first minute of the game. Kennedy Brown gave the Beavers the lead back a few minutes later, and then it was Oregon State’s turn to clamp down defensively.

The Beavers would allow only four more points in the rest of the game, and combined with some scoring from Corosdale and Kennedy Brown, that was enough to give them the 47-41 win despite some shaky free throw shooting in the final minute.

Kennedy Brown led the Beavers in scoring, with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals and an assist. Taya Corosdale was right behind her with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

The Beavers will be back in Corvallis next weekend, taking on the southern California schools. They’ll face USC on Friday, January 28th and UCLA on Sunday, January 30th.