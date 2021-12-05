 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers vs. Arizona Gamethread (Game 9)

Can the Beavers snap their losing skid against a ranked Arizona squad?

By The_Coach
Texas Southern v Arizona Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Game Information

  • Date: Sunday, December 5th
  • Time: 1:00 PM PT
  • Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
  • Coverage: ESPNU

Loading comments...