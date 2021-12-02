Filed under: Oregon State Basketball: Beavers at California Gamethread (Game 8) The Beavers and the Golden Bears clash for conference play. By The_Coach Dec 2, 2021, 7:00pm PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Oregon State Basketball: Beavers at California Gamethread (Game 8) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Cody Glenn/Getty Images Game Information Date: Thursday, December 2nd Time: 7:30 PM PT Location: Haas Pavilion (Berkeley, California) Coverage: Pac-12 Network Loading comments...
Loading comments...