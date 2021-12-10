Oregon State WBB: Beavers Get Big Road Win Over Monmouth, 72-58

After a week off, Oregon State began their first big road trip of the season with a visit to New Jersey to take on the Monmouth Hawks. A dominant performance from the Beavers gave the Beavers a 72-58 victory, improving their record to 5-2.

The Beavers took control of the game early, with Talia Von Oelhoffen putting in another excellent performance. An 8 point first quarter from Von Oelhoffen gave the Beavers an 18-11 lead after the first. The second quarter continued to be all Beavers, with Oregon State outscoring Monmouth 23-11. That gave Oregon State a 41-22 at the half.

The tone of the game shifted after halftime, with the Hawks coming out of the locker room on fire. Monmouth managed to cut Oregon State’s 19 point lead to as low as 6 in the third quarter, before the Beavers managed to stabilize as the game got foul heavy, with Von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic capitalizing at the free throw line.

Free throws ended up being a decisive element of the game, with Monmouth shooting only 5 free throws the entire game compared to the Beavers 25. Headed into the fourth the Beavers hung on to a 13 point lead, but managed to extend it early in the final quarter with sharp shooting from Greta Kampschroeder and Taya Corosdale. Monmouth just didn’t have time to get back in the game at that point, with a three pointer form the Hawks’ Antonia Panayides closing out the game with a 14 point, 72-58 Beaver victory.

Talia Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers in scoring once again, with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Taylor Jones also broke into double digits, with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Jelena Mitrovic rounded out Oregon State’s top scorers with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Jones and Mitrovic absolutely dominated Monmouth in the paint, which led to the foul heavy game.

The Beavers will take a day off before travelling to Philadelphia to take on Villanova on Sunday. The Wildcats are 4-5 so far this season. Tip off is set for 10 AM Pacific.