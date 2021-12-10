 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Game On Saturday Against Sacramento State Rescheduled

There is currently no word on future games being moved at this moment.

By The_Coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Arizona at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oregon State men’s basketball game originally scheduled for this Saturday, December 11th against Sacramento State has officially been moved to December 28th at 2:30 PM PT.

As noted in the tweet above and via information from the school’s athletic website, the Beavers had to find a new date for the contest “due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols, and other illnesses within the Beavers’ program.”

This now means that Oregon State’s next chance to break their eight-game losing streak is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th versus UC-Davis, but the tight time line of that contest to Saturday’s now-cancelled clash would leave many to wonder if that game could be in limbo as well.

As of right now, the school hasn’t set a firm timeline for the team’s return to action on the court.

