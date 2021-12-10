Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Game On Saturday Against Sacramento State Rescheduled

The Oregon State men’s basketball game originally scheduled for this Saturday, December 11th against Sacramento State has officially been moved to December 28th at 2:30 PM PT.

As noted in the tweet above and via information from the school’s athletic website, the Beavers had to find a new date for the contest “due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols, and other illnesses within the Beavers’ program.”

This now means that Oregon State’s next chance to break their eight-game losing streak is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th versus UC-Davis, but the tight time line of that contest to Saturday’s now-cancelled clash would leave many to wonder if that game could be in limbo as well.

As of right now, the school hasn’t set a firm timeline for the team’s return to action on the court.