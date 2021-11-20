Oregon State tops Arizona State, 24-10

What a night! Oregon State Beavers put the finishing touches on an undefeated record at home this season (6-0). For the 2nd straight week under interim defensive coordinator, Trent Bray, this Beaver defense looked impressive. In fact, Arizona State scored a season low 10-points and their lone touchdown was set up by a botched snap by the Beavs punter. On the other side of the ball Oregon State did what they do best and ran the ball as much as possible. Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST HALF

On the second play from scrimmage Alex Austin picked off Jayden Daniels. Both offenses started slow, but a 52-yard Everett Hayes field goal got the scoring started. Oregon State started to seize the momentum after a missed ASU field goal and marched down the field on a 14 play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Tre’Shaun Harrison capped off the drive by making his man miss and powering into the end zone. After an ASU three-and-out Oregon State went on another long touchdown drive to take a commanding 17-0 lead.

SECOND HALF

Oregon State struggled after the halftime break. Their first few drives of the second half went: Punt, Punt... Failed punt that lead to Arizona State getting the ball at the OSU 4 yard line and scoring their only touchdown of the evening. After ASU cut it to a one possession game (17-10); Oregon State called Jack Colletto’s number. On a 4th-and-2 ‘the jackhammer’ took it to the house for a huge touchdown run effectively ending the game.

Rachaad White

TAKEAWAYS