Oregon State tops Arizona State, 24-10

What a night! Oregon State Beavers put the finishing touches on an undefeated record at home this season (6-0). For the 2nd straight week under interim defensive coordinator, Trent Bray, this Beaver defense looked impressive. In fact, Arizona State scored a season low 10-points and their lone touchdown was set up by a botched snap by the Beavs punter. On the other side of the ball Oregon State did what they do best and ran the ball as much as possible. Here’s how it all went down:
FIRST HALF
On the second play from scrimmage Alex Austin picked off Jayden Daniels. Both offenses started slow, but a 52-yard Everett Hayes field goal got the scoring started. Oregon State started to seize the momentum after a missed ASU field goal and marched down the field on a 14 play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Tre’Shaun Harrison capped off the drive by making his man miss and powering into the end zone. After an ASU three-and-out Oregon State went on another long touchdown drive to take a commanding 17-0 lead.
SECOND HALF
Oregon State struggled after the halftime break. Their first few drives of the second half went: Punt, Punt... Failed punt that lead to Arizona State getting the ball at the OSU 4 yard line and scoring their only touchdown of the evening. After ASU cut it to a one possession game (17-10); Oregon State called Jack Colletto’s number. On a 4th-and-2 ‘the jackhammer’ took it to the house for a huge touchdown run effectively ending the game.
TAKEAWAYS
- How cool were those throwback jersey’s? I felt like the jersey’s alone made the team play faster.
- It cannot be understated how amazing Oregon State’s defense looked tonight. The Sun Devils love to run the ball and rely on Rachaad White who is one of the best running backs in the conference. The Beavers held White to just 39 yards on 15 carries!
- Seriously I am in awe of this defensive turnaround under Trent Bray. Despite dealing with injuries Oregon State held a potent ASU team to 266 yards and they might not have scored a touchdown all night if it wasn’t for the special teams error.
- Jack Colletto is amazing. BJ Baylor is also amazing.
- The Beavers are still in contention to win the Pac-12 North. They just need to beat Oregon and hope Washington beats WSU next week.
