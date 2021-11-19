Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Skid Continues Against Samford, 78-77

One-point basketball games are enjoyable from a viewer’s stand-point.

One-point losses to Samford are not enjoyable from an Oregon State’s fan perspective.

On Thursday night, the Beavers provided a thrilling game for spectators and players alike, but failed to come out on the better end, dropping a contest to a one-win Samford group, 78-77.

The defeat dropped Oregon State to 1-3 overall on the season, with three-straight losses coming since their opening day victory over Portland State.

Four Beavers found double-figures in scoring in the contest, led by Warith Alatishe, who led the way with 20 points on a 9-13 shooting performance from the field. Ahmad Rand also added 15 points and 6 rebounds, while both Dashawn Davis and Jarod Lucas finished with 11 points. Davis also chipped in 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

As for Samford, the Bulldogs were largely unaffected by Oregon State’s defense, as five players reached double-digits in scoring, topped by Ques Glover’s near double-double of 16 points and 9 assists.

Overall, Samford knocked down 50.9% of their field goal attempts in the affair and connected on 44.4% of their three-point attempts.

Up Next: The Beavers will try to get back on track on Sunday at 12:00 PM PT against Princeton.