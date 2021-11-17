Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Samford Bulldogs (Game 4)

Samford Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0)

Head Coach: Bucky McMillan (2nd Season, Overall: 8-14)

Bucky McMillan (2nd Season, Overall: 8-14) Points For: 80.0 PPG

80.0 PPG Points Against: 74.7 PPG

74.7 PPG Last Game/Streak: 77-55 Loss at San Francisco (1L)

The Skinny

Ques Glover (18.3 PPG)

Jermaine Marshall (12.3 PPG)

Wesley Cardet Jr. (12.3 PPG)

Jaden Campbell (8.0 PPG)

Cooper Kaifes (7.3 PPG)

Jaron Rillie (7.0 PPG)

Jacob Tryon (5.0 PPG)

Daniel Lobach (3.3 PPG)

While Samford is a tough team to gauge, considering their first two wins of the season came over non-Division I foes in Maryville and Spring Hill College, their recent loss to San Francisco showed some more of the true colors of a group picked to finish 8th in the Southern Conference in the league’s preseason poll.

It doesn’t take more than five minutes of watching the Bulldogs on tape to see that Ques Glover, a transfer guard from Florida, is the unequivocal star of this group. His 24 points on 8-15 shooting from the field in their loss to the Dons was a major bright spot, but as a team, Samford managed just four assists in the contest, a point of contention for this group going forward.

Besides Glover, the Bulldogs also boast a likeable Akron transfer forward in Jermaine Marshall, who is a regular double-double threat, as well as a fleet of guards that includes Wesley Cardet Jr., Jaden Campbell, Cooper Kaifes and Jaron Rillie, four talents who can all find their way at any given moment.

On paper though however, this would be a game you’d like to think Oregon State would see as a step to get back on track and stop the bleeding from a two-game road trip that ended in troubling fashion. Yet, like the old adage goes, “if winning was easy, everyone would do it” and the Beavers will have to not just wish, but prove they are a winning basketball team to take care of a business against an inferior Samford group.

Game Information