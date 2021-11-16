Oregon State Basketball: Tulsa Tops The Beavers Behind Horne’s Double-Double, 64-58

A familiar foe in former Colorado forward Jeriah Horne led Tulsa to a 64-58 victory over Oregon State on Monday night, with a strong 17 point, 10 rebound display.

Despite coming into the game off a stunning loss to Air Force, Tulsa held tough with the Beavers through the first-half, heading into the break with a 34-34 mark on the scoreboard.

In the second half however, the team slotted to finish 7th in the AAC preseason poll, was able to buckle down defensively on Oregon State, holding them to just 24 points in the final twenty minutes.

Besides Horne, Tulsa also got significant contributions from Sam Griffin (13 points, 3 assists) and Rey Idowu (11 points, 8 rebounds), while Nikita Konstantynovskyi added 7 rebounds off the bench.

As for the Beavers, Maurice Calloo (20 points, 6 rebounds) and Rodrigue Andela (10 points, 8 rebounds) were the only players to hit double-figures in scoring, in a contest where the Beavers turnovers and lack of urgency seemed to hit them in the end.

Up Next: The Beavers return home to square off with Samford on Thursday, November 18th at 6:00 PM PT.