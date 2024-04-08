WCC Favorites: ESPN Tabs Oregon State As #12 In Country In Initial Way-Too-Early Top 25

Coming off a 27-8 season that ended at the hands of eventual National Champions South Carolina in the Elite Eight, Oregon State’s prospectus on the 2024-2025 campaign isn’t as terrifying as originally projected when the deconstruction of the Pac-12 began. ESPN has ranked the Beavers as the #12 overall team in their initial Way-Too-Early Top 25, released following Sunday’s National Championship game.

However, the ranking for the Beavers will rely heavily on keeping a budding roster together, that has already seen the departure of Talia Von Oelfhoffen this off-season.

Obviously, head coach Scott Rueck cannot change the fact that Oregon State will play in the WCC next season and besides conference superpower Gonzaga, the Beavers won’t get a fiber of the same in-conference competition that they did regularly in seasons past. But, much like we’ve seen Gonzaga do on the men’s side of things for decades now, Oregon State will simply have to handle their business in conference play and load up their out-of-league slate (if possible), so when NCAA Tournament time does come around, the ability to reach any stage is still possible.

That all being said, for this off-season, the questions around forward Raegan Beers returning to campus will still linger large, but make no mistake about it, if Beers decides to stay put, a domino effect is more than likely. Getting the talent to remain in Corvallis will be step one. Building up another tournament run, albeit still a ways off, will then come down to the fortitude of this program as they take the next step as a former Pac-12 member.