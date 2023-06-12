Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Offer 2024 In-State Guard Terrence Hill

Terrence Hill Jr., a 6’ 3” guard out of Portland, Oregon who plays high school ball in Arizona, picked up an offer from Oregon State on Monday, making the Beavers the eight program who has given him an opportunity to play at the next level. Wayne Tinkle’s program now joins the likes of Colorado State, Montana, Portland, Portland State, San Francisco, San José State and Utah State, as early potential destinations for Hill Jr.

After a good talk with @OregonState I’m extremely blessed to receive my 8th offer from Oregon State Go Beavers! pic.twitter.com/YXsrvWt3yT — Terrence Hill Jr (@HillJrTerrence) June 11, 2023

As listed, Oregon State is the first Pac-12 school to officially enter the race for Hill Jr., who competes on the AAU circuit for NW Rotary Rebels and played high school ball last season at AZ Compass Prep, one oft the top boys high school programs in the country. He’s garnered interest from power conference schools around the country, including other Conference of Champions programs and is expected to be one of the biggest risers in the class of 2024, with help from his emergence on the AAU scene.

A short documentary about Terrence Hill Jr. can be found below, detailing his story of both adversity and triumphs through his young life.