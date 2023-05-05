Oregon State Basketball: Baylor, Florida & Pittsburgh Join Beavers In 2023 Preseason NIT Field

The field for the 2023 Preseason NIT has been announced and Oregon State will be taking part of the festivities at the Barclays Center, according to a tweet from CBS Sports John Rothstein.
NEWS: Baylor, Pitt, Florida, and Oregon State will headline the 2023 Preseason NIT at the Barclays Center, according to a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2023
There was no Preseason NIT last season.https://t.co/8K8tyZgLl5
ESPN Events’ website has the dates for the event held at the Barclays Center as taking place on Wednesday, November 22nd and Friday, November 24th, but official announcement about the event have yet to be released.
The Beavers will go up against a field that includes three fellow power conference programs, including two teams in Baylor and Pittsburgh who both made the NCAA Tournament last season. Oregon State will enter as the program coming off the worst campaign of the grouping, after finishing 11-21 overall, with a 5-15 mark in Pac-12 play.
Notes On The Rest Of The Field
- Baylor finished last season with a 23-11 overall mark, earning them a #3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, before they bowed out to Creighton in the Round of 32. The Bears made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, a run which was headlined by the 2021 National Championship.
- As for the SEC representative of the group, Florida found it’s way to a 16-17 mark in the first year of the Todd Golden era in 2022-2023 and will sport a much reworked roster when they hit the floor this winter. The Gators need to find a way over the .500 hump and into regular conference contention, if Golden doesn’t want to begin to feel the seat under him begin to heat up.
- As for Pittsburgh, the Panthers slipped into the Field of 68 in March with an #11 seed and worked their way from the First Four into the Second Round, where Xavier sent the surprise #5 team in the ACC packing. Head coach Jeff Capel will be hoping to lead Pitt back to the NCAA Tournament, but massive overhaul is currently ongoing for the Panthers.
