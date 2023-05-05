Oregon State Basketball: Baylor, Florida & Pittsburgh Join Beavers In 2023 Preseason NIT Field

The field for the 2023 Preseason NIT has been announced and Oregon State will be taking part of the festivities at the Barclays Center, according to a tweet from CBS Sports John Rothstein.

NEWS: Baylor, Pitt, Florida, and Oregon State will headline the 2023 Preseason NIT at the Barclays Center, according to a source.



There was no Preseason NIT last season.https://t.co/8K8tyZgLl5 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2023

ESPN Events’ website has the dates for the event held at the Barclays Center as taking place on Wednesday, November 22nd and Friday, November 24th, but official announcement about the event have yet to be released.

The Beavers will go up against a field that includes three fellow power conference programs, including two teams in Baylor and Pittsburgh who both made the NCAA Tournament last season. Oregon State will enter as the program coming off the worst campaign of the grouping, after finishing 11-21 overall, with a 5-15 mark in Pac-12 play.

Notes On The Rest Of The Field