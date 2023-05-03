Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down Ducks 11-6

Oregon State had one last matchup with Oregon in the regular season Tuesday night, and took down the Ducks 11-6 to win the season series 3-1. The Beavers, currently ranked 15th by D1 Baseball, improve to 31-13 overall, and 14-10 in Pac-12 play.

Rivalry midweek W in the books!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/TBicfswFQT — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 3, 2023

In what ended up being a high scoring night, the Ducks got things started with a two run home run from Drew Cowley. The Beavers responded in the bottom of the first with a Micah McDowell single that scored Travis Bazzana, but the Ducks got that run back in the top of the second thanks to a Rikuu Nishida single, for a 3-1 Oregon lead.

The bottom of the second was when things began to shift toward the Beavers. After a quick pair of outs, Tanner Smith was hit by a pitch, and then Kyle Dernedde was hit by another pitch to give OSU a pair of runners. A quick ground ball to 2nd baseman Gavin Grant should have ended the inning, but an error from Grant allowed Smith to score, and put Dernedde and Travis Bazzana in scoring position. A Garret Forrester single then scored two more runs, and gave OSU a 4-3 lead.

Teams keeps giving Garret Forrester RBI opps and he keeps taking advantage!



We lead 4-3.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/VxhAIUGIcv — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 3, 2023

The Ducks got the lead back in the top of the third, with a two run single from Bryce Boettcher. That lead didn’t last long, as a Dallas Macias double in the bottom of the third scpred Brady Kasper to tie the game, and a Tanner Smith double scored Macias to give OSU the lead. A third double, from Kyle Dernedde, then scored Smith, and a fourth from Travis Bazzana scored Dernedde. Finally, Garret Forrester capped things off with a single to score Bazzana and give oregon State a 9-5 lead.

Well, you don't see that every day.



Ground rule double makes it four straight and we lead 8-5.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/JbCj7vhpqJ — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 3, 2023

The Ducks grabbed one more run in the top of the fourth, thanks to a Colby Shade double, but that would be their last for the day. The game’s pace settled down, but there were still a few offensive highlights left for the Beavers. In the bottom of the fourth Mikey Kane hit a solo home run, and then in the bottom of the sixth he did it again, for the final two Oregon State runs of the game.

Oregon State will now have a few days off before they welcome the Utah Utes to Corvallis for a three game series. Game 1 is set for Friday, May 5th, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35.