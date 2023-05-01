Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Transfer Wing Glenn Taylor Jr. Picks St. John’s

Near a month ago, Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. entered the transfer portal as one of the most coveted players in the country looking for a new home. On Monday, the 6’ 6” wing talent announced his new home, choosing to go play for Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino at St. John’s next season.

Taylor Jr. joins a massive rebuilding project under Pitino, which has seen the 70-year old bring three players along with him from Iona in Daniss Jenkins, Cruz Davis and Quinn Slazinski, as well as adding Nahiem Alleyne (UCONN) and Sean Conway (VMI) via the transfer portal. These new faces are expected to flank returning double-double machine Joel Soriano, who was named a captain of the roster earlier this off-season and is one of the Big East’s best returning talents.

After averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and shooting 43.1% from the field for the Beavers last season, the void from Taylor Jr. being left behind at Oregon State is massive. Head coach Wayne Tinkle has been left with one of the Pac-12’s most enigmatic rosters and desperately will need some cohesion and good karma to fall his way.