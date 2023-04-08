OSU Baseball: Beavers Shut Out 2-0 In Game 1 Against Ducks

After Thursday’s game was cancelled due to inclement weather, the Beavers and Ducks finally got their seasonal series started Friday night, and it was Oregon who prevailed in the first contest. The Ducks shut out the Beavers 2-0 to take the win, improving to 20-7 on the season, while the Beavers fall to 18-11.

The game was scoreless for the first four innings, with both starting pitchers putting in excellent work. In the top of the fifth, OSU was the first to crack, with starting pitcher Trent Sellers giving up a double and a pair of singles to let the Ducks score the first run of the game. Ben Ferrer came on in relief and promptly allowed a double for the second, and final run of the game, before striking out the Ducks’ last batter and ending the inning.

In the mean time Oregon State could not get past Ducks’ starter Jace Stoffal. Stoffal did not allow a hit until the start of the seventh inning, when Mason Guerra managed to slip one past second base. The Beavers managed to load the bases in the seventh, but couldn’t convert any of that into a run.

Stoffal left the mound after the no hitter bid ending, but Oregon’s pitching held up. OSU got their second hit of the game in the eighth with a Dallas Macias double, but once again couldn’t get any runs on the board. After a three up three down ninth, that was it for the Beavers.

Game 2 against the Ducks is set for later today, weather providing, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 PM.