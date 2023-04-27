Where Will Luke Musgrave Go in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft kicks off later today, and Oregon State could have one prospect going in the first round. Beaver Luke Musgrave is one of the highest rated Tight Ends in this year’s draft class, and a lot of prognosticators have him going late in the first round. Here’s a quick look where the experts think Musgrave will end up.

One of the most popular destinations for Musgrave is Cincinnati. A few mocks have him going to the Bengals with the 28th overall pick. The case for Musgrave to the Bengals seems to be that Cincinnati could use a short yardage option for when Joe Burrow needs to get rid of the ball quick. This is the case that Peter King at NBC Sports and Adam Caplan at Pro Football Network have made.

A few people are picking Musgrave to go right at the end of the first, to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of pickers have the Chiefs going for someone to help augment their passing game, writers such as Dan Schneier at CBS Sports and Charles Davis at NFL.com think Musgrave is the man for the job. To quote Schneier, “His ability to separate from linebackers and safeties on the vertical plane is unmatched by anyone in this class or several before it. This is the exact skill set Andy Reid will unlock.”

Another popular landing spot for Musgrave is to New Orleans at 29. The Saints have a definite need at Tight End, and their spot at the end of the first round is an excellent place to pick up Musgrave. With Derek Carr settling in as the Saints new starting quarterback, they could use a young pass catcher to pair with him. This where Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire has Musgrave going.

Other mocks have Musgrave going to a variety of teams in the back half of the first round. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Musgrave going to Dallas at 26. FantasyPros PJ Moran has Luke ending up with Washington with the 23rd pick, projecting a trade. Nick O’Malley, writing for Mass Live, thinks the Chargers might pick up Musgrave with the 22nd overall pick. Many others project going early in the second round.

So where do you think Luke will end up, and where do you hope he’ll end up? Let us know if the comments.