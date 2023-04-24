OSU Baseball: Beavers Score Blowout Win Over Grand Canyon

Oregon State’s been scoring runs all weekend, and while they only managed one win against Arizona State over the weekend, the Beavers picked up a blowout win over Grand Canyon University Monday afternoon. The Beavers beat GCU 13-2 to improve to 27-13 overall.

All Beavs today, and we close out the trip with an 11-run dub.

The Antelope took the lead first, in the bottom of the second, when an error from Mikey Kane allowed GCU’s Zach Yorke to reach home. The Antelope held onto that lead for an inning, but the Beavers blew the game open in the top of the fourth.

The inning opened with a Tyce Peterson single. That was followed by a Kyle Dernedde bunt that moved Peterson up. Travis Bazzana then singled up the middle to score Peterson and give the Beavs their first run of the day. They were far from finished.

Garret Forrester grounded into a fielder’s choice, but an error from the short stop kept both him and Bazzana safe and put runner’s at the corners. A Micah McDowell single then scored Bazzana, and a Mason Guerra single scored Forrester. The inning was capped off by a Brady Kasper home run that scored three more runs and gave OSU a 6-1 lead.

And it's time for our first long ball! Kasper goes deep and this becomes a six-run inning.

In the top of the fifth Travis Bazazana tacked on another run with a double that scored Kyle Dernedde. A Micah McDowell homer then scored two more for a 9-1 Oregon State lead. In the top of the sixth the Beavers picked up apair of runs, thanks to singles from Dernedde and Garret Forrester. Finally, in the top of the seventh the Beavers added another pair of runs, with a sac fly from Wilson Webber and a Dernedde single doing the damage.

McDowell mashes and we lead 9-1.

Grand Canyon added another run in the bottom of the eighth, off of a Zach Yorke single, but other than that the game was all Beavers. Rhett Larson picked up the win, his third of the season, for a 3-1 overall record. Larson pitched for 5.0 innings, allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 2 batters.

Next week the Beavers will be back home after a very busy weekend. They’ll start a series against Arizona on Friday, April 28th, with first pitch set for 7:00 PM PT.