OSU Baseball: Extra Inning Heroics Give Beavers Series Win Over USC

After a big Beaver win Friday night, Saturday’s afternoon matchup between USC and Oregon State was a much closer contest. The Beavers prevailed 3-2 after 13 innings to go to 23-11 overall, and 9-8 in Pac-12 play.

BEAVERS WIN pic.twitter.com/GFgXp3raya — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 16, 2023

The Beavers got a run on the board early, with a Mason Guerra sacrifice fly scoring Travis Bazzana in the bottom of the first. USC answered in the top of the second with a Carson Wells single that scored Nick Lopez, and the game would be tied until the sixth inning.

In that inning USC grabbed the lead when a sac bunt from Wells scored Johnny Olmstead. The Beavers responded in the bottom of the seventh, with a Mason Guerra single that scored Ruben Cedillo. Despite each side managing to get some scoring opportunities in the remaining two innings, neither team could get anyone home, so we were headed to extra innings.

The 10th and 11th innings went quickly, but in the top of the 12th the Beavers got into some trouble. An error from Mason Guerra allowed Bryce Grudzielanek to reach base with no outs, and then Adrian Colon-Rosado launched a ball to deep left field. Dallas Macias made an amazing catch and the wall and then launched the ball to second, catching Grudzielanek off base for a game saving double play.

GUESS WHAT BEAVS! THEY JUST WENT TO REPLAY AND THIS IS A DOUBLE PLAY! https://t.co/d3GoBqX0Vm — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 16, 2023

The bottom of the thirteen started with Mikey Kane being hit by a pitch. Kane advanced to second on a Dallas Macias ground ball, and then Tanner Smith got him home with a single to left center to win the game for the Beavers.

Oregon State will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 12:00 PM.