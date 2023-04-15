Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Add Nate Meithof To 2023 Recruiting Class

Nate Meithof, a 6’ 5” guard originally from McNary High School in Oregon, has signed to join the Beavers for the 2023 recruiting class, after Tweeting his commitment to the school back on April 10th.

The talented guard spent last season at the College of Southern Idaho, where he posted averages of 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He helped the Golden Eagles to a 29-2 overall record, which ended in the NJCAA National Tournament against Vincennes University. Prior to his time at the College of Southern Idaho, Meithof also played for Westmont College in California.

A transfer who will try to help aid in filling the void left by the off-season departure of Glenn Taylor Jr., Meithof will be joined in the 2023 class by freshmen big men Gavin Marrs and Thomas Ndong as newcomers to the Beavers roster.