OSU Baseball: Beavers Take Down Coppin State 11-1 in Home Opener

The Beavers are back at Goss Stadium, and put on a clinic against Coppin State in their first home game of the season. The Beavers took down the Eagles 11-1 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Gavin Turley once again started off the Beavers scoring, with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. A couple batters later a Mason Guerra double scored Garret Forrester giving the Beavers an early 2-0 lead. The Beavers added one more in the bottom of the third when a bases loaded double play allowed Travis Bazzana to score. With one runner on and two outs, three straight walks from Coppin State starting pitcher Liam McCallum scored another run and gave the Beavers a 4-0 lead.

More Beaver runs came in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of walks to Mikey Kane and Tanner Smith gave OSU a pair of runners, and a Jacob Krief double scored both of them. A pair of beaned batters moved Krief into scoring position, and then a single from Gavin Turley brought him home to give the Beavers a 7-0 lead.

Oregon State did more damage the next inning. Mason Guerra and Jacob Krief both reached the base paths on balls, and then a big Kyle Dernedde homer to left centerfield added another 3 runs and brought the lead into double digits.

Coppin State finally got a run on the board in the top of the eighth, thanks to a Brian Nicolas sacrifice fly. The Beavers got that run back in the bottom of the eighth, with a Jacob Krieg sac fly scoring Mikey Kane. Despite a couple hits from the Eagles in the top of the ninth, that would be the final run of the game, as the Beavers prevailed 11-1.

Trent Sellers had an amazing start in his first game on the mound at Goss Stadium. He faced 22 batters over 5.1 innings, and struck out 12 of them. He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings, and allowed only 4 hits and 2 walks.