Oregon State Soccer Takes Down Portland 3-0 To Advance

Oregon State travelled up to Portland Sunday night for their second game in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament, and the Beavers managed to shut down Portland 3-0 to advance to the round of 16.

The Pilots were the 11 seed in the tournament, but Sunday night’s game was just about all Beavers. The Beavers took the lead in the ninth minute with a Logan Farrington goal, assisted by Fran Cortijo and Turner Humphrey. Other than that, the first half was highlighted by a strong defensive performance from OSU. The Pilots outshot the Beavers 7-6, but only 2 of them were on goal, and Beaver goalie Luis Castillo saved both.

The Beavers doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Logan Farrington found the top right corner of the goal, aided by Dante Williams and Pere Belmonte. Portland struggled to find shots in the second half, managing only 4 total, and none of them on goal. The Beavers added one final goal in the 79th minute, from Andrew De Gannes assisted by Vicente Castro.

The Beavers now have a week off for Thanksgiving before they have to travel to Dallas to take on SMU in their next game. The Mustangs are the sixth overall seed in the tournament.