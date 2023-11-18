Oregon State WBB: Beavers Thrash UC Davis 86-48

The Oregon State Women’s Basketball team throttled UC Davis Friday, taking down the Aggies 86-48 to stay undefeated at 3-0. After a couple of shakier games, it was a dominant performance offensively and defensively from the Beavers.

Early in the game it seemed like things might be competitive. UCD”s Evanne Turner scored first for the Aggies with a three point jumper, before a jumper from Donovvyn Hunter and a three from AJ Marotte gave OSU the lead.

UCD managed to hang in the game for most of the first quarter, even taken the lead back at a couple points, but Oregon State closed out the quarter on a big run. In the final five minutes of the first the Beavers went on a 12-0 run to take a 23-10 lead, with threes from Timea Gardiner and AJ Marotte highlighting the surge.

The Beaver domination really took hold in the second quarter, with OSU’s defense clamping down on UC Davis. The Aggies scored only 8 points in the quarter while the Beavers, led by Kennedie Shuler and Raegan Beers, dropped another 23 on the scoreboard. At the end of the first half it was already 46-18 Beavers.

Things didn’t change much in the third quarter. Raegan Beers, Timea Gardiner and Talia von Oelhoffen all showing off their shooting skills while the Aggies remained locked down defensively. The game was well in the bag by the end of the third quarter, with the Beavers up 69-31, and while Oregon State slowed the pace down somewhat in the fourth, UC Davis was far too far behind to make any dent in the Beavers lead. OSU took the W 86-48.

Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner led the Beavers in scoring with 16 points each. Gardiner added 13 rebounds and 3 assists, while Beers contributed 11 rebounds and 2 assists. That’s two double doubles for the Beaver stars. Kennedie Shuler finished with 11 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist, while AJ Marotte rounded OSU’s double digit scorers with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The Beavers will be back in action next Wednesday, when the UMBC Retrievers come to Corvallis.