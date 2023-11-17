Oregon State Men’s Soccer Advances in Round 1 of Tournament

The NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament got underway Thursday night, and after a close fought battle with the Seattle Redhawks Oregon State advanced to the second round with a 2-1 victory. The Beavers will next head north to Portland to take on the Pilots.

The Beavers drew first blood in the 31st minute, when a beautiful juke by Enzo Newman freed him up for a pass to Dante Williams right in front of the goal. Williams hit the top left corner of the goal to put the Beavers up 1-0. They would hold onto that lead for the rest of the first half.

Enzo put 'em on skates ⛸️

Dante made it 1-nil #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/o3DZCwxfEU — Oregon State Men's Soccer (@BeaverMSoccer) November 17, 2023

Seattle drew even in the 61st minute when Joon Lee set up Mo Mohamed for a goal. Despite a handful of opportunities, the Beavers were unable to take the lead back in regulation, and the game headed to overtime.

It didn’t take long for the Beavers to take the lead back in overtime. A throw in from Enzo Newman set up Logan Farrington to make a tricky pass past Dante Williams to Fran Cortijo, completely catching the Redhawks defense out of position. Cortijo hit the bottom right corner to give the Beavers the lead.

That was all Oregon State needed to seal the win. The Beavers controlled the pace of play for most of the game, holding Seattle to just 3 shots, and 2 shots on goal. Oregon State comparatively managed 23 shots, 8 of them on goal. The Redhawks capitalized on the opportunities they had, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Beavers.

Oregon State will now be travelling north to take on the Portland Pilots in round 2 of the tournament. The game is set to kick off Sunday, November 19th, at 5:00 PM PT. The Beavers and the Pilots played earlier in the regular season, with Portland taking the win 2-1.