Oregon State blasts Stanford, 62-17

It was a dominant performance in Reser Stadium for Oregon State football on Saturday afternoon. Oregon State was 21-point favorites going into the game, but any fears of a ‘trap game’ were put to bed early when Andrew Chatfield intercepted Ashton Daniels on the opening drive. Then DJ Uiagalelei hit Jack Velling for a big gain and Damien Martinez capped off the drive with a touchdown. A quick Stanford three-and-out got the Beavs offense back on the field. And Damien Martinez had a gorgeous 59 yard touchdown run that showed off his speed.

Stanford got a touchdown of their own thanks to a questionable personal foul call on the Beavs, but ultimately it would not matter. Damien Martinez would not be denied in the first half, easily eclipsing 100 yards and ending the half with 4 touchdowns. When it wasn’t Martinez it was DJ Uiagalelei hitting his weapons for huge gains. Including this insane 40-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Terry II when DJU had to throw it across his body with pressure in his face.

Oregon State took a 34-10 lead into the the halftime break. DJ Uiagalelei and Damien Martinez orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the 2nd half and with a 31 point lead both of their days were over. Aidan Chiles and Deshaun Fenwick kept the offense humming along though. Also check out this insane touchdown run by Fenwick.

UNREAL FEN UNREAL pic.twitter.com/LyGyYsvABc — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 12, 2023

The Beavs slowed things down in the 4th quarter and walked away with the 62-17 victory.

The Pros:

The Beavs kept their Pac-12 Championship hopes intact (even if they are slim).

Oregon State out gained Stanford 598-324 and had 4 interceptions.

Damien Martinez passed 1000 rushing yards on the season and more than doubled his TD total.

Any way you look at it Oregon State dominated today.

The Cons: