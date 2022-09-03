Boise State At Oregon State: Game Thread

We have all weathered another offseason, and have been rewarded with a new year of Oregon State Football. Today is the day.
Ready for this moment. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/jQiH98GdQ0— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2022
It's here. IT'S GAMEDAY!! pic.twitter.com/BB852AkoFV— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2022
The Beavers kick off the season by welcoming the Boise State Broncos to Corvallis. The Beavers are slight favorites, at -2 on the spread. Kickoff is set for 7:30 Pacific, with ESPN airing the game.
Be sure to hang out in the comments with us while you follow the game!
