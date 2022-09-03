 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boise State At Oregon State: Game Thread

Come watch the Beavers take on the Broncos with us!

By John Severs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Arizona State at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We have all weathered another offseason, and have been rewarded with a new year of Oregon State Football. Today is the day.

The Beavers kick off the season by welcoming the Boise State Broncos to Corvallis. The Beavers are slight favorites, at -2 on the spread. Kickoff is set for 7:30 Pacific, with ESPN airing the game.

Be sure to hang out in the comments with us while you follow the game!

