Boise State At Oregon State: Game Thread

We have all weathered another offseason, and have been rewarded with a new year of Oregon State Football. Today is the day.

The Beavers kick off the season by welcoming the Boise State Broncos to Corvallis. The Beavers are slight favorites, at -2 on the spread. Kickoff is set for 7:30 Pacific, with ESPN airing the game.

Be sure to hang out in the comments with us while you follow the game!