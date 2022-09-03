The long wait is over and Oregon State Football is back Saturday evening. They’ll look to end a six year opening-game losing streak and expectations are high for Jonathan Smith and company in 2022.

Read up on Boise State here. Andy Avalos has a talented veteran-laden roster and they are looking to put together a special season. Boise State is expected to compete for a Mountain West championship.

Yesterday the CFP board voted to expand the college football playoff to 12 teams (starting in 2026 at the latest, but many hope it can be implemented by 2024). The top-6 highest ranked conference champ (by the CFP committee) will automatically be invited. Which more than likely means every P5 conference champion and a group of 5 champion will be in the mix every season going forward. It breaths new life into teams like Boise State who now know a special undefeated or one-loss season can get them into the college football playoffs. For a Oregon State it means if they win the conference (one the expansion is set) they’ll get a chance to win the whole dang thing.

Anyways back to the here and now. Here’s how to watch Oregon State vs. Boise State tonight:

Game Date/Time:

Saturday September 3, 7:30 p.m PDT

Location:

Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

Radio Coverage:

TV: