Pac-12 Release Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

The Pac-12 announced the Men’s Basketball conference schedule today, giving us our first look at what Oregon State’s season is going to look like. Here’s who the Beavers will face in 2022-23, and when.

12/1 - VS Washington

12/4 - @ USC

12/31 - @ Oregon

1/5 - @ Utah

1/6 - @ Colorado

1/12 - VS Arizona

1/14 - VS Arizona State

1/19 - @ Stanford

1/22 - @ California

1/26 - VS Utah

1/28 - VS Colorado

2/2 - @ Arizona State

2/4 - @ Arizona

2/9 - VS UCLA

2/11 - VS USC

2/16 - @ Washington State

2/18 - @ Washington

2/25 - VS Oregon

3/2 - VS Stanford

3/4 - VS California

Oregon State will not travel to play UCLA this season, and will not host Washington State. The season gets started when the Beavers host the Washington Huskies on December 1st, and then travel to play USC on December 4th. After a break, conference play resumes on December 31st with one of the biggest games on the schedule, a trip to Eugene to play the Ducks.

The rematch in Corvallis will then have to wait a couple months. The Beavers will host Oregon in the third to last game of the season on February 25th before the season finishes with a trip to Northern California to take on Stanford on March 2nd and Cal on March 4th.

While we now know the Beavers conference schedule, we’re still mostly in the dark about who they will face in nonconference play. The only game set on the schedule is a matchup against Duke on November 24th as part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. The Beavers will play another two games in the tournament, including the winner or loser of a Flordia/Xavier matchup.

We’ll get more info on the rest of the Beavers’ schedule as the season approaches, so check back for more details.