Oregon State At Fresno State: Game Thread

Despite some scares in the third quarter, Oregon State looked great in Week One against Boise State, taking down the Broncos 34-17. They’ll have a stiffer test on the road this week, against a Fresno State team that looks very strong.

Fresno State won their opening game against Cal Poly 35-7. For more information you can check out our game preview or or preseason look at the Bulldogs. This post will be the place to hangout and share your thoughts on the game once it kicks off.