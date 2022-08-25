Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #2 - Running Back Damien Martinez

We’re almost done with Building the Dam’s Countdown of the Top 30 Most Important Players for the 2022 Football Season. For our penultimate entry, we’re taking a look at one of the most exciting freshmen to come to the program in recent years, running back Damien Martinez.

#2 - Running Back Damien Martinez

Oregon State has been a run first team for most of its recent history, with some big names putting up big numbers in Corvallis. Jermar Jefferson, Ryan Nall and Storm Woods have all been centerpieces in the Beavers’ offenses in the last decade, and despite the departure of BJ Baylor the Beavers should continue to pound the rock.

Just exactly who will get the lion’s share of carries is still up to debate, with veteran Deshaun Fenwick probably the Day One starter. However, a lot of attention has been paid to incoming freshman Martinez, who was a star at Lewisville High School in Texas, having been a finalist for the Landry Award given to the best high school football player in North Texas.

Martinez already impressed in Spring practices, and has the skill and speed to be an extremely dangerous rusher. The Beavers should have a bit of a committee at RB to start the season, but don’t be too surprised if Martinez starts grabbing more and more carries as the year goes on.

