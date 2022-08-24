Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #3 - Linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr.

We’re down to the top 3 in Building the Dam’s Countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Roster. At number three is one of the biggest names the Beavers have gotten through the transfer portal in recent years; Linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr.

# 3 - Linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr.

After getting limited reps at Florida for a few seasons, Chatfield entered the transfer portal in 2021 and decided to come to Corvallis to finish his college career. After sitting out 2021 due to transfer rules, Chatfield should be an immediate starter in 2022.

During his time as a Gator Chatfield tallied up 19 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He was a four star recruit coming out of high school, and while he hasn’t had a chance to show off his full potential he should get the opportunity this time as a full time starter for the Beavers.

Once he’s on the field, he could be the kind of elite pass rushing threat the Beavers have been missing. With Oregon State expecting an improved Defensive Line as well this season, there should be plenty of opportunities for Chatfield to cause havoc in opposing backfields.

