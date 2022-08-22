Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #5 - Offensive Lineman Brandon Kipper

We’re back for the final the week of Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Roster. We’re starting the week off with a final look at the offensive line, this time with former tackle and current guard Brandon Kipper.

#5 - Offensive Lineman Brandon Kipper

Kipper is one of Oregon State’s most veteran players. As a Redshirt Senior, he has 32 starts and appearances in 46 total games. He’s been an All Pac-12 Honorable Mention twice, and last year Pro Football Focus ranked him as the ninth best lineman in the Pac-12 Conference.

Most of that experience and those accolades came at the right tackle position, and this season things are going to change. With the departure of Nous Keobounnam, Kipper will be moving inside from tackle to right guard, with Taliese Fuaga stepping up to take his old spot on the line. Kipper has experience at guard, but this is still a big shift for a line that was excellent in 2021.

With the Beavers also breaking in a new starting running back this season, it may take some time for the running game to get back to last seasons highs. But probably not too long. Kipper is one of the most talented players on the team, and should be just as effective at guard as he was at tackle.

