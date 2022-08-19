Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #6 - Defensive Lineman Isaac Hodgins

Today on Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 Most Valuable Players on the 2022 Football Roster, we’re taking a look at another player who missed 2021 with an injury. Today it’s Defensive Lineman Isaac Hodgins, one of the team’s most veteran performers.

#6 - Defensive Lineman Isaac Hodgins

Key Stats (from 2020)

16 Solo Tackles, 28 Total Tackles

1.5 Tackles for a loss

1 Sack

Hodgins is another Oregon State player who missed 2021 with an injury, in this case a broken foot, but who should be in for a big return in 2022. Hodgins is one of the most experienced players on the defense, having started in over 30 games in his career.

If Hodgins is back, he’ll be the most dangerous player on a pretty strong defensive line. Hodgins will be paired up on the ends with fellow Senior Simon Sandberg, with Thomas Sio and James Rawls trading off in the interior. This isn’t a unit that puts up a ton of stats, but even then Hodgins has shown a propensity for getting into the opponent’s backfield. If Hodgins and the D-Line can both set up the linebackers and generate their own pressure, this is going to be a frustrating unit for opposing offensive lines to deal with.

