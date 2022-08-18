Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #7 - Wide Receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison

Welcome back to Building the Dam’s Countdown of Oregon State’s 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Roster. Today, we’re focusing on Wide Receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison. The Beavers lost quite a few pass catchers in the offseason, so Harrison will have a key role to play this year.

#7 - Wide Receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison

Key Stats from 2021

29 Receptions for 401 Yards, an averaging of 13.8 yards per catch.

3 Receiving Touchdowns

6 Rushes for 23 Yards

With the departure of Trevon Bradford, Harrison is in line to be the Beavers next number one receiver. Harrison was second on the team in receiving yards behind only Bradford, and with the additional departures of Zeriah Beason and Champ Flemings, he could be getting a huge workload in 2022.

Last season Harrison was named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention, and he has been receiving some preseason attention from the Pac-12 Media. If he can build on his rapport with presumptive QB1 Chance Nolan, he probably won’t be just an Honorable Mention after this season.

