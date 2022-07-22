Victor Bolden signs with the Arizona Cardinals

Former Oregon State and USFL star Victor Bolden Jr., has signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter.

We have signed all-USFL WR and championship game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 22, 2022

Victor Bolden (27) ended his college career in 2016 ranking third all-time at OSU with 5,196 career all-purpose yards. After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft, Bolden spent four years between the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. This past season Bolden won the USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions. In fact, Victor Bolden was named MVP of the USFL Championship game

YOUR USFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME MVP, @vicbolden @joelklatt catches up with the @USFLStallions's WR after his incredible championship performance to help clinch the title ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xCjvGlkt8v — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

Big congratulations to Victor Bolden. He’s always been a speedy wide receiver that can make plays in the open field. Bolden is especially dangerous as a kick/punt returner and should be a real weapon offensively for the Arizona Cardinals.