Justin Boyd Drafted By Cincinnati Reds

Justin Boyd was drafted in the second round (technically competitive balance, round B) by the Cincinnati Reds #73 overall.

Welcome to the Reds, Justin! pic.twitter.com/cBmhhbftsu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 18, 2022

Justin Boyd was terrific for Oregon State. He batted .373 with an on-base percentage of .490 and scored oodles of runs as the lead-off hitter. Boyd really is good at everything, good speed, hitting, power, fielding etc etc. The only weaknesses scouts could find is that he really doesn’t have anything that he is super elite in. That didn’t stop the Reds from swooping in and drafting Boyd though. Most analysts had Boyd going a little bit later in the draft, but the Reds saw a prospect they liked and they got a great one!