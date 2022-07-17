Jacob Melton Drafted By The Houston Astros

Jacob Melton had to wait a little longer than expected to hear his name called on Sunday night, but the Houston Astros got a steal at pick #64. Melton is the second Beaver off the board this year.

With the 64th pick in the #MLBDraft, we have selected OF Jacob Melton from Oregon State University. #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/uoJfFfKvJO — Houston Astros (@astros) July 18, 2022

Jacob Melton was fantastic for Oregon State this season and was named Pac-12 Player of the year. The Oregon native led the Pac-12 with 71 RBI during the 2022 regular season. He was first with a .702 slugging percentage, tied for second with 19 stolen bases, tied for third with 20 doubles, tied for fourth with 57 runs, tied for fifth with 15 home runs, seventh with 75 hits, tied for ninth with three triples and tied for 10th with a .429 on-base percentage.

Jacob Melton was a little banged up during the postseason and has dealt with injuries before. But he’s a phenomenal hitter and with help from Darwin Barney helped him stay back on the ball more and use the whole field rather than swinging early to try to pull everything. He’s a premium athlete with a special combination of speed and power. His production was unmatched in the Pac-12 and in all honesty he should have been drafted much higher.