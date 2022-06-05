Oregon State Falls To Vanderbilt 8-1

Oregon State’s hitting looked anemic while their pitching struggled Sunday night, as the Beavers dropped a key game in the Corvallis Regional against Vanderbilt. The Commodores drubbed the Beavers 8-1, setting up a rematch for Monday.

Vanderbilt jumped on the Beavers early, putting up three runs in the bottom of the second. They capitalized on a few Beaver errors to do so; the first run came on a throwing error from pitcher Jacob Kmatz, and the second on a wild pitch.

Vanderbilt would continue to pour on runs over the next few innings, with a solo home run in the bottom of the third and a one run single in the bottom of the fourth. They really took control in the bottom of the sixth, when a two run double and a one run single put them up 8-0.

In the meantime, the Beavers struggled to create scoring opportunities. Oregon State couldn’t convert when they put runners in scoring position in the first, second and sixth innings, and went quietly in the rest of the innings. They finally broke through in the top of the seventh, when a two out double from Justin Boyd got the Beavers a runner on second. Boyd moved to third on a Wade Meckler single, and then reached home on a throwing error from Vanderbilt’s catcher while he was trying to catch Meckler stealing.

That was the only run Oregon State managed, as Vanderbilt swiftly reestablished their grip on the game. Oregon State fell 8-1 in the end. The Beavers will have one more shot to advance in a win or stay home game tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM PT.