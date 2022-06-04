Oregon State cruises past San Diego, 12-3

Oregon State baseball bounced back with an impressive display on Saturday evening in the Corvallis regional. After a precarious extra-inning win against New Mexico State, the Beavs looked vulnerable as hosts of the Corvallis regional. On Saturday they bounced back in a big way jumping out to an 8-0 lead against the San Diego Toreros. In a rainy night in Corvallis the Beavers cruised the rest of the night to stay unbeaten in their regional.

MOON SHOT alert!



Forrester is on some kind of hot streak right now and his 8th HR of the year gives us a 6-0 lead.https://t.co/wkjcwDTm8Y#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/5CwpBEP6kH — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 5, 2022

Jake Pfennings got the start for Oregon State and was terrific. The 6-foot-7 junior lasted 5.1 innings and gave up three runs. Brock Townsend came on in relief and was even more impressive with 3+ innings of scoreless baseball. Also just check out this sweet play from Townsend!

Absolutely ridiculous scoop play from Oregon State's pitcher pic.twitter.com/Qz7TSUcLRC — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 5, 2022

Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana both hit home runs. Overall it was a total team effort. Bazzana had my favorite play of the game when he scored from first after Jake Dukart struck-out. Yes you read that correctly, it wasn’t San Diego’s finest moments defensively. In the early game Vanderbilt destroyed NMSU to set up a rematch with San Diego. Oregon State will face the winner tomorrow night. Rain and potentially lightning are in the forecast, so hopefully we get two games in with no delays on Sunday. Today was obviously a great showing for the Beavers. National seeds went 16-0 in their 1st games, but many more weren’t as fortunate in their 2nd games. Oregon State now will most likely start Jacob Kmatz and have a bullpen full of fresh arms in the regional final. Go Beavers!