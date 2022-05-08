Beavers Take Down Ducks In 8-7 Thriller

Oregon State baseball picked up their fourth win against the Ducks this season with an 8-7 win Saturday evening. It wasn’t quite as clean as the Beavers’ previous wins over the Ducks this season, but some clutch performances from Kyle Dernedde and Jacob Melton sealed the OSU win. The Beavers improve to 37-9 overall, and 17-6 in Pac-12 play.

Saturday night the Ducks were the first team to score, putting two runs up in the top of the second with an Anthony Hall home run and a Josiah Cromwick single. Oregon State answered back in the bottom of the second, when a Wade Meckler single scored one and a Jacob Melton double scored two. The Ducks tied the game 3-3 in the top of the third with when a sacrifice fly from Hall scored Drew Cowley.

Oregon State broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth. After Justin Boyd hit a big double to left field, Garret Forrester was hit by a pitch to give the Beavers a pair of runners. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, setting up a big at bat for Jacob Melton. After taking two balls, Melton bashed one out to left field, that just landed on top of the wall for a three run homer, giving the Beavers a 6-3 lead.

Oregon responded quickly. In the top of hte fifth, Tanner Smith and Drew Cowley opened the inning with a pair of singles, and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. An Anthony Hall sac fly scored one, and a Josh Kasevich single scored another, cutting the Beaver lead to one run, 6-5.

The Beavers got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, when Kyle Dernedde put his speed to use on a Wade Meckler fly ball and scored from second base. Dernedde showed off his speed again in the bottom of seventh. After opening the inning with a single, Dernedde stole second, got to third on a grounder, and then scored on a wild pitch to put the Beavers up three, 8-5.

They’d need all of those runs, as the Ducks started the ninth with a walk from Drew Cowley and a two run homer from Brennan Milone. OSU closer managed to recover, and put down the rest of the Ducks with two strikeouts and a ground out.

Oregon State will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM PT.