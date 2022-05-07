Beavers Open Home Series Against Oregon With 5-1 Win

Rainy weather in the Willamette Valley delayed the start of Friday night’s series opener between the Beavers and Ducks, but once the game got underway Oregon State would come out on top. After a mid game delay due to the weather, the Beavers grabbed a lead and hung on to it for the rest of the game, winning 5-1. The win gives the Beavers a 36-9 overall record, and puts them at 16-6, and first place, in the Pac-12.

After a scoreless first, the Beavers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. After Travis Bazzana was walked, a Greg Fuchs single moved him to third base. A bunt from Matthew Gretler then got Bazzana home and gave OSU an early lead.

Oregon tied things up in the top of the third, thanks to a Drew Cowley grounder that scored Gavin Grant. The game would remain tied until the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth Oregon State’s first two batters, Gavin Logan and Greg Fuchs, reached bases on balls before Matthew Gretler grounded out and Kyle Dernedde was hit by a pitch. Then, with the bases loaded and one out, the game entered another rain delay.

Once play resumed, Oregon switched out their pitcher and struck out the next batter. Now with two outs and the bases loaded, it looked like OSU might squander an excellent scoring opportunity. Thanks fully, Justin Boyd battled in his next at bat, forcing a walk that gave the Beavers the lead. Jacob Melton followed Boyd with another bases loaded walk, putting the Beavers up 3-1 after four.

After a few scoreless innings the Beavers got back in business in the bottom of the eighth. After two early outs, Garret Forrester reached base with a single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Travis Bazzana walked to give OSU another runner, and then a big Gavin Logan double to right scored two more for the Beavers, giving them a 5-1 lead that would end up being the final score.

It was another stellar night from Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe. Hjerpe pitched for 6.0 innings, striking out 11 Ducks while allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He picked up the win, giving him a 9-1 record so far this season. Ben Ferrer came on in relief in the seventh, and picked up his second save of the season. Ferrer struck out another six Oregon batters, while allowing just 1 hit.

Oregon and Oregon State will be back at it tomorrow, weather providing, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM PT.