Beavers Take Down Ducks 2-0 In Eugene

Oregon State baseball took the second of two games in Eugene against the Ducks, prevailing 2-0 in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday night. The road games don’t count toward Pac-12 standings, but its always fun to beat the Ducks. Oregon State improves to 35-9 overall.

Jaren Hunter, who started in last week’s game against the Ducks, also got the start on Tuesday. He looked great on the mound, allowing three hits and no runs over 5.0 innings pitched, while striking out five.

Unfortunately, during those five innings Oregon State couldn’t get anything past Oregon’s pitchers, After getting runners in scoring position in both the first and second innings, the Beavers failed to capitalize and then their hitting went bone dry until the seventh inning.

The seventh started with a Garret Forrester walk, and then a Travis Bazzana double got OSU their third runner in scoring position of the day. This time, Oregon State got him home, thanks to a sacrifice fly form Tanner Smith. The Beavers would pick up one more run in the top of the eighth, thanks to a solo home run from Justin Boyd, giving OSU a 2-0 lead.

That was all they would need thanks to Oregon State’s bullpen. Brock Townsend came in after Hunter, and picked up his second win of the season, giving him a 2-0 record. Townsend pitched for 1.1 innings, allowing 3 hits. Mitch Verburg and Ryan Brown followed him, and both allowed no hits. Brown, pitching in the ninth, picked up his eighth save of the season.

With the games in Eugene finished, the action now switches to Corvallis. This weekend the Ducks and Beavers will have a three game series, with these games counting toward the Pac-12 standings. Game 1 starts on Friday, May 6th, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM PT.