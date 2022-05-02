3-1 Victory Gives Beavers Series Win Over Utah

After splitting the first two games in their series against Utah, the #2 Oregon State Beavers picked up the series win with a 3-1 victory over the Utes Sunday evening. The win improves the Beavers record to 34-9 overall, and 15-6 in conference play.

Oregon State jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first, when a Jacob Melton double scored Wade Meckler and Justin Boyd. The Beavers picked up their final run of the day in the top of the fourth, thanks to a Jabin Trosky single that scored Tanner Smith.

After that, it was up to the pitching as Oregon State’s hitters struggled to generate any pressure. Thankfully, Oregon State’s bullpen rose to the occasion. Starter Jake Pfennigs only allowed one hit in his 3.1 innings pitched, while striking out 2 and walking two. Ben Ferrer came in in the fourth, and threw another 3.1 innings, during which he struck out 5 Utes while allowing one hit.

Ferrer picked up the win, giving him a 2-0 record this season. After he was done for the day it was DJ Carpenter’s turn on the mound. Carpenter gave up one run in the bottom of the eighth, but otherwise looked solid. Ryan Brown then came in to pick up his seventh save of the season. He ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the ninth, giving up a single to the first Utah batter and walking the second, but after forcing a ground out he struck out the final two Utes and ended the game.

Oregon State will now enter the most Duck focused stretch of their season. Tuesday they’ll head down to Eugene for their second non-conference game against Oregon, and then on Friday the Ducks will come up to Corvallis for a three game series that will count toward the Pac-12 standings. OSU one the first meeting of the season 4-2, and a solid series win over the Ducks, who have been in and out of the top 25 this season, could shore up their position in the polls.