Shalexxus Aaron transfers to Oregon State WBB

Shalexxus Aaron has committed to play for Oregon State women’s basketball next season. The former four-star recruit started her career with USC, before playing last season with Texas Southern. She announced her decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

DAM straight! go beavs

what’s meant to be will always find a way ✨ pic.twitter.com/yGvRok9yfQ — Shalexxus Aaron (@shalexxus) May 1, 2022

Shalexxus Aaron suffered a number of injuries during her time at USC and decided to grad transfer last offseason. The original plan was to play for Syracuse, but soon after signing her name on the dotted line for the Orange, the coach was on his way out. Shalexxus ultimately played last season for Texas Southern where she averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Aaron is a very talented player. Her 6-foot-1 frame and long wingspan is tremendous at the guard position. She’ll help the Beavers defensively and also help the teams rebounding numbers. Last season Oregon State wanted to run their offense through Taylor Jones in the post, but after her shoulder injury too often the bulk of the offensive burden fell on Talia Von Oelhoffen. Having another proven scorer like Shalexxus Aaron will absolutely improve the flow of the offense. Great news for Beaver nation and a big welcome to Shalexxus Aaron!